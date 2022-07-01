CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Buys $21,050.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $21,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,655.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.27. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 78.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

About CalAmp (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.