Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMBM. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barrington Research downgraded Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.22.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $392.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

