Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.20

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $2.02. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 194 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

Canacol Energy ( OTCMKTS:CNNEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 7.55%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

