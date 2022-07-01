Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,060,000 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the May 31st total of 19,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,275. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,298,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,486 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $336,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,910,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,593,000 after buying an additional 627,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.