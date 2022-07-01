Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down to $31.14

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.14, but opened at $30.16. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 2,453 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Canadian Solar by 672.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,707 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 42,403 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,430 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Canadian Solar by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,456 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 58.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 548.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.