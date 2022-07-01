Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

NYSE KO opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

