Canal Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,487 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $366.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.47 and its 200-day moving average is $456.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

