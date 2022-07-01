Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,206.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,392,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $280.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

