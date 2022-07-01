Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.10. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 23,677 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

About Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.