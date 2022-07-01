Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.10. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 23,677 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.
About Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS)
