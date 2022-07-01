Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.49.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.