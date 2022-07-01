Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.49.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

