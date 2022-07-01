Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 2,340 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. 13,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,044. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

