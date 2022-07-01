Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 1,048 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,506,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 555,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,151,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

CRL traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $216.22. 2,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.74 and a 200-day moving average of $285.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.