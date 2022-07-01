Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,812. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.21. The company has a market capitalization of $304.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.