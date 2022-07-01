Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 110,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

