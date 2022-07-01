Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 13,195 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.13. 25,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,451. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

