Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.46

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.46 and traded as low as $18.44. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 162,038 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $459.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 213,942 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 120,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the period. 24.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.