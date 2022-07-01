Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.33. 16,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.24.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

