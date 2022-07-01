Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Director David B. Musket Sells 28,215 Shares

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,056.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 109,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,230. The company has a market cap of $89.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $732,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

