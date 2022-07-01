Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Director David B. Musket Sells 28,215 Shares

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,056.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 109,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,230. The company has a market cap of $89.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.85.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
About Capricor Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
