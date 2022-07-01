Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 4,820 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,782 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,802,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,091,000 after buying an additional 660,506 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.68. 362,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,147,276. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

