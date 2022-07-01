Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 732 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.18, for a total value of $1,135,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $10,773,740. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $243.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average is $198.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

