Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,635,969,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,138,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,097,000 after buying an additional 1,154,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,874,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,086,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,901,000 after buying an additional 578,167 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.10. 5,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

