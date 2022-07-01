Cardinal Capital Management Buys 1,333 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Graco by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 67,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Graco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Graco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.55. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

