Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.00.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,826. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.74 and a 200-day moving average of $285.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $203.37 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

