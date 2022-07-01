Cardinal Capital Management Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,844,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,038. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.74.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.