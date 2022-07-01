Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.53. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

