CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $108.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax stock opened at $90.48 on Monday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.83.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.