Carrefour (EPA:CA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.29

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €18.29 ($19.46) and traded as low as €17.13 ($18.22). Carrefour shares last traded at €17.26 ($18.36), with a volume of 1,670,369 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.50 ($17.55) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.30.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

