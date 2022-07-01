Cartica Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CITEU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 4th

Cartica Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 4th. Cartica Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of CITEU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Cartica Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,121,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,520,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $505,000.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

