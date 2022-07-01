Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,482,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,972 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.48% of Carvana worth $1,131,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.74. 180,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,862,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CVNA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.