Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carvana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.50.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE CVNA opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.74. Carvana has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Carvana’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.