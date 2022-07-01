Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.00

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.92), with a volume of 19150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.07).

The stock has a market cap of £138.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.44.

Castelnau Group Company Profile (LON:CGL)

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in public and private companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

