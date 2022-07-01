CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) vs. Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO – Get Rating) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pazoo and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pazoo N/A N/A N/A CBIZ 6.59% 14.06% 5.87%

89.0% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Pazoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pazoo and CBIZ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pazoo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CBIZ $1.10 billion 1.91 $70.89 million $1.48 27.41

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Pazoo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pazoo and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pazoo 0 0 0 0 N/A CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Pazoo has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBIZ beats Pazoo on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pazoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

CBIZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

