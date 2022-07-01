Celanese (NYSE:CE) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CE. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.69.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $117.61 on Monday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $115.33 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.