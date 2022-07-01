Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.23. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 1,718 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
