Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.05. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 1,566 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a current ratio of 21.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $482.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 739,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 343,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

