ChainX Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, ChainX has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00003607 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and $292,154.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.02165832 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00193996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00082547 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016040 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

