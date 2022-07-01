Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.93.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.07.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,544,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

