Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $154.38 and last traded at $154.38. 2,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 577,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.65 and its 200-day moving average is $155.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 103.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

