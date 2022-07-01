Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $154.38 and last traded at $154.38. 2,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 577,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.38.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.65 and its 200-day moving average is $155.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 103.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.
About Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
