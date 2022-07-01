ChartEx Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $26,182.66 and $6.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 145.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.23 or 0.02298097 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00190860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00081099 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015970 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

