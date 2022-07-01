Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $1,176,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 44.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 114.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 625,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,971.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAR shares. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

