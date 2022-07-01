Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires Shares of 34,419 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

