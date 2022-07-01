Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 6,253 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Crane accounts for 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 2,532.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $15,416,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 1,548.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 79,886 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,678,000 after purchasing an additional 69,596 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crane by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.24. 397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

