Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $303,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,725. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.41. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.