Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $4.54 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.38. 3,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,864. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $186.16 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

