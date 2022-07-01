Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $824,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 175,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,715. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average of $81.16.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

