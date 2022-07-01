Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $3.54 Million in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Everest Re Group comprises 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 28,859 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.88. The company had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.89 and its 200-day moving average is $283.57. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

