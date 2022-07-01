Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $7,580,970. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.