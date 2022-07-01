Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 121 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.44. 16,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,788. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

