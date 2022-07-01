Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases New Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. Sealed Air accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. 11,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

