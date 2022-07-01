Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 275 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.84. 1,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

